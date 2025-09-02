ANC to revisit long-standing push to broaden central bank role
Party to discuss expansion of the Reserve Bank’s mandate at the national general council in December
02 September 2025 - 13:48
The ANC is set to revive a decades long discussion on the possible expansion of the mandate of the Reserve Bank to at its national general council (NGC) in December.
The issue has historically divided the ANC with some factions pushing for a more activist monetary policy while business and investors have warned tampering with the central bank’s mandate could undermine market confidence...
