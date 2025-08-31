Tourism minister Patricia de Lille and members of the dissolved board of SA Tourism are set to appear before parliament’s tourism portfolio committee on Tuesday.
This is after De Lille dissolved the board with immediate effect having reportedly accused it of holding an illegal meeting on August 1. At the meeting the board placed CEO Nombulelo Guliwe on precautionary suspension for being part of a team that authorised an unlawful R4.1m prepayment to an SA Tourism supplier who failed to do the work, Business Times reported. ..
