Gwen Ramokgopa pours cold water on claims Iran has been funding ANC
ANC treasurer general dismisses allegations of foreign financing as reason to increase SA tariffs
28 August 2025 - 14:52
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has dismissed claims that the party’s financial turnaround can be attributed to financing from Iran, insisting instead that its finances have been stabilised by internal reforms rather than questionable foreign contributions.
“Most of the issues cited as reasons to increase the tariffs for SA have no basis, including the one of the ANC getting funds from Iran,” Ramokgopa told journalists this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.