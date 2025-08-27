Twice-fired Floyd Brink a shoo-in for Joburg city manager
The appointment revives one of the coalition government’s fiercest battles
27 August 2025 - 11:28
Twice-fired former Joburg city manager Floyd Brink is a shoo-in for the position after topping the latest round of interviews and scoring the highest among all candidates.
A summary scorecard dated August 11 2025 shows Brink secured an 81% average rating, placing him first among nine other candidates, two of whom withdrew. His nearest competitor, Msizi Myeza, trailed at 74%, while other contenders, including former Johannesburg executives and external administrators, scored significantly lower...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.