Nothing worse than a leader with no solutions, says Naledi Pandor

ANC veteran’s remarks come after criticism that President Cyril Ramaphosa is asking questions he should be answering

25 August 2025 - 20:35
Former international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
Former international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS

ANC veteran Naledi Pandor says there is nothing worse than a leader with no solutions — “we can’t be asking someone else, ‘how do we solve this?’.”

Her remarks come just more than a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the national dialogue convention, asked why so many South Africans still live in poverty and inequality, a question critics say he should be answering, not asking.

Speaking at a memorial lecture in honour of ANC stalwart Gertrude Shope, Pandor said ANC branches should be at the forefront of solving basic service delivery failures.

“There should not be a nonfunctioning clinic if there is an ANC branch; there should not be a school without stationery if there is an ANC branch; there should not be an area which runs out of water and has crooks delivering water in trucks if there is an ANC branch and there should not be criminals who steal [electricity cables] if we have an ANC branch.” 

Listen to Pandor:

Pandor said the party could not afford to sit back while citizens suffered. “We’re confronting serious problems, all of them require a strong ANC.”

She called for action against crime and for SA to draw lessons from international examples. 

“We have to do something about these criminals. We’ve got to learn from other countries on how the problem was fought. All the problems we confront are not unique, they have occurred in other societies.”

Reflecting on Shope’s values, Pandor warned against indecisive leadership. “There is nothing worse in an organisation, or in a country, than a leader who has no solution. We can’t be asking someone else, ‘how do we solve this?’. The people are looking to us to solve it.”

ANC says Gigaba and Mchunu out of line in 'opportunistic assault' on party

Party says the two ANC MPs will be disciplined for comments 'that do not reflect the views of the movement'
1 week ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Expensive talk shop is a banal distraction

Government-hijacked dialogue serves to distract from problems, not solve them
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA in need of talented leaders instead of power broker mayors

Zille's candidacy ups the ante for the ANC and others, not least because her experience and track record overshadows that of regional bosses
1 week ago

GNU struggles to hold investor confidence, but all is not lost, says analyst

Jason Swartz of Old Mutual says investor excitement has waned but coalition resilience and reform progress could still shift sentiment
5 days ago
