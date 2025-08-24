A week before the Madlanga commission of inquiry is scheduled to start, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and national deputy police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya are due in court.
On Tuesday the high court in Pretoria will hear an application (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-20-sibiya-says-masemola-admits-he-did-not-follow-suspension-process/) by Sibiya to reverse his suspension pending the outcome of the Madlanga commission, which is tasked with probing irregularities and corruption in the criminal justice system...
