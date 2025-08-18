Political Party Funding Act amendments pave way for more donations
Higher disclosure threshold comes ahead of the 2026 local elections when parties will require greater financial resources for campaigning
18 August 2025 - 18:37
The restrictions on private donations for political parties has eased with the disclosure threshold for the upper limit doubling to R200,000 and the annual cap raised cap from a single entity increased from R15m to R30m.
The proclamation, signed on August 6 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, follows a recommendation by parliament’s home affairs committee to amend the Political Party Funding Act, a move the National Assembly adopted in May. ..
