GNU at risk as months pass without meeting, says Rise Mzansi
Songezo Zibi says past fights between the ANC and DA over key policies have plunged SA into crisis
18 August 2025 - 12:27
Rise Mzansi, which has two seats in the National Assembly and is a part of the government of national unity (GNU), has called for a reset of the coalition government, noting that political leaders last convened a meeting in March amid a budget crisis.
The party, one of nine others in the coalition led by the ANC, warned on Monday the GNU risked drifting without clear direction unless regular consultations were restored...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.