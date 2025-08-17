Politics

Senzo Mchunu warns ANC on brink of collapse

Local government elections next year will be vital for the party, says suspended police minister

17 August 2025 - 20:59
by MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu, who warned that the ANC is in great danger of collapsing. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suspended police minister and ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu has warned that the ANC is on the verge of collapse, saying serious intervention is needed to save it.

Mchunu said on Saturday the local government elections next year would be vital for the ANC. He was speaking at the tombstone unveiling of late struggle stalwart Nokuhamba Nyawo in Machobeni in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“If we do not win municipalities in the upcoming local government next year, come the national government elections we will be history,” he said.

Mchunu likened the ANC to a person walking on the edge of a cliff. He said the party had to regroup before it was too late.

“We know that people still love the ANC ... We became big-headed and started taking them for granted and they punished us,” he said, adding there was still time to mend the party’s ways.

Mchunu said they could still recruit back all their members who had left the movement and joined other parties.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after explosive corruption allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During his speech, he avoided delving into allegations against him and said only that he was waiting for the right time to talk to the judicial commission of inquiry instituted after the allegations.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC co-ordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu said they were holding a robust campaign to bring back numbers to the party.

Mabuyakhulu said he was optimistic the party would bounce back and reclaim its glory, adding it disliked coalitions and wanted to lead alone.

“To be in a coalition with the IFP and DA does not mean that they are friends, they are virals,” he said.

The party had to blame itself for losing power, he said. “We need to work extra hard to regain public trust.”

ANC leader in the Nokuhamba Nyawo region Verus Ncamphalala said they were aiming for a clean sweep in their region in the local government elections next year in honour of Nyawo.

TimesLIVE

Police VIP protection has cost taxpayers almost R170m since 2020

The police have spent more than R169m on VIP protection services for members of the legislature, judiciary and ad hoc VIPs in the past five financial ...
National
1 week ago

Top court denies Zuma direct access over Mchunu’s leave

Apex court says MK party’s application does not engage its jurisdiction
National
2 weeks ago

Raymond Zondo furious with president about questionable ministers

‘It was like the president was saying, ‘I don’t care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted,’” Zondo said
National
2 weeks ago

Madlanga inquiry to assess witness protection case by case

The first witness may be KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, but it is yet to be determined
National
2 weeks ago
