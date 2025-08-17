Senzo Mchunu warns ANC on brink of collapse

ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu, who warned that the ANC is in great danger of collapsing. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suspended police minister and ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu has warned that the ANC is on the verge of collapse, saying serious intervention is needed to save it.
Mchunu said on Saturday the local government elections next year would be vital for the ANC. He was speaking at the tombstone unveiling of late struggle stalwart Nokuhamba Nyawo in Machobeni in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“If we do not win municipalities in the upcoming local government next year, come the national government elections we will be history,” he said.
Mchunu likened the ANC to a person walking on the edge of a cliff. He said the party had to regroup before it was too late.
“We know that people still love the ANC ... We became big-headed and started taking them for granted and they punished us,” he said, adding there was still time to mend the party’s ways.
Mchunu said they could still recruit back all their members who had left the movement and joined other parties.
Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after explosive corruption allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
During his speech, he avoided delving into allegations against him and said only that he was waiting for the right time to talk to the judicial commission of inquiry instituted after the allegations.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC co-ordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu said they were holding a robust campaign to bring back numbers to the party.
Mabuyakhulu said he was optimistic the party would bounce back and reclaim its glory, adding it disliked coalitions and wanted to lead alone.
“To be in a coalition with the IFP and DA does not mean that they are friends, they are virals,” he said.
The party had to blame itself for losing power, he said. “We need to work extra hard to regain public trust.”
ANC leader in the Nokuhamba Nyawo region Verus Ncamphalala said they were aiming for a clean sweep in their region in the local government elections next year in honour of Nyawo.
Senzo Mchunu warns ANC on brink of collapse
Local government elections next year will be vital for the party, says suspended police minister
Suspended police minister and ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu has warned that the ANC is on the verge of collapse, saying serious intervention is needed to save it.
Mchunu said on Saturday the local government elections next year would be vital for the ANC. He was speaking at the tombstone unveiling of late struggle stalwart Nokuhamba Nyawo in Machobeni in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“If we do not win municipalities in the upcoming local government next year, come the national government elections we will be history,” he said.
Mchunu likened the ANC to a person walking on the edge of a cliff. He said the party had to regroup before it was too late.
“We know that people still love the ANC ... We became big-headed and started taking them for granted and they punished us,” he said, adding there was still time to mend the party’s ways.
Mchunu said they could still recruit back all their members who had left the movement and joined other parties.
Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after explosive corruption allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
During his speech, he avoided delving into allegations against him and said only that he was waiting for the right time to talk to the judicial commission of inquiry instituted after the allegations.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC co-ordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu said they were holding a robust campaign to bring back numbers to the party.
Mabuyakhulu said he was optimistic the party would bounce back and reclaim its glory, adding it disliked coalitions and wanted to lead alone.
“To be in a coalition with the IFP and DA does not mean that they are friends, they are virals,” he said.
The party had to blame itself for losing power, he said. “We need to work extra hard to regain public trust.”
ANC leader in the Nokuhamba Nyawo region Verus Ncamphalala said they were aiming for a clean sweep in their region in the local government elections next year in honour of Nyawo.
TimesLIVE
Police VIP protection has cost taxpayers almost R170m since 2020
Top court denies Zuma direct access over Mchunu’s leave
Raymond Zondo furious with president about questionable ministers
Madlanga inquiry to assess witness protection case by case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Police VIP protection has cost taxpayers almost R170m since 2020
Police corruption probe chair defends his appointment
Madlanga fully empowered to clean up SA’s criminal justice system
‘Shocking’ that attorneys excluded from Madlanga commission, says BLA
Top court denies Zuma direct access over Mchunu’s leave
Raymond Zondo furious with president about questionable ministers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.