POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: National dialogue enters second phase
Eminent persons group, which includes Siya Kolisi, will guide the dialogue and ensure participation
17 August 2025 - 16:55
SA’s national dialogue initiative enters its second phase this week, with community-level consultations and sectoral engagements taking place nationwide.
The process will be led by the newly formed eminent persons group, which includes Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane, Bishop Engenas Lekganyane, unionist Bheki Ntshalintshali and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. The group has been tasked with guiding the dialogue and ensuring inclusive participation from youth, rural communities, religious leaders and civil society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.