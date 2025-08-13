Steenhuisen participates in dialogue committee despite DA withdrawal
Interministerial committee, chaired by deputy president, is overseeing the National Dialogue
13 August 2025 - 20:39
DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen remains on the interministerial committee of the National Dialogue of SA, despite his party withdrawing from the talks.
Chaired by deputy president Paul Mashatile, the committee is responsible for managing the dialogue. The first national convention of the dialogue is scheduled for August 15. It is expected to bring together about 1,000 delegates from business, labour, civil society and political parties to lay the groundwork for discussions on SA’s economic, social and governance ills...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.