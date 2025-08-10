POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Departments to chart way forward on tariffs
Briefing will provide updates on the government’s response to US duties and the measures it will take
The department of trade, industry & competition and the department of agriculture are set jointly to brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet decisions regarding SA’s response to the 30% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump last week.
On Thursday last week the presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa and Trump had spoken on the phone and had undertaken to continue with further engagements (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-07-ramaphosa-and-trump-discuss-bilateral-trade-on-the-phone-amid-tariff-tension/) “recognising the various trade negotiations the US is currently involved in. Respective trade negotiating teams will take forward more detailed discussions.” ..
