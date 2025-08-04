Politics

WATCH: How should SA move forward to secure a trade deal with the US?

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham

04 August 2025 - 16:15
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN

The government says it will continue to use diplomatic channels to negotiate a mutually beneficial trade deal with the US after Washington slapped SA with a 30% tariff on exports to the US. For more insight on how SA should proceed with this, Business Day TV caught up with Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham.

