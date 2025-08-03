POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Still no response from US to SA trade proposals on Trump tariffs
The department of trade, industry & competition has set up an export support desk
03 August 2025 - 14:55
The Trump administration’s imposition of a 30% tariff on SA (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/2025-08-01-trump-imposes-30-tariff-on-sa-as-dozens-of-countries-feel-the-pain/) goods comes into effect at the end of this week, with the government scheduled to announce a wide range of measures to support key sectors affected by the duties.
The US, SA’s second-largest trading partner, has failed to respond to SA trade proposals. These include new trade deals in liquified natural gas, agriculture, mining, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, plus agri-machinery. ..
