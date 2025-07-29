MK party president Jacob Zuma, June 3 2025. Picture: SIYABONGA SOKHELA/GALLO IMAGES.
Parliament has recognised former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party as the official opposition in the House and while other parties have expressed concern about the MK party's inexperience to act effective opposition, the party itself says it is a government in waiting and not just in opposition. Business Day TV caught up with Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, for her take on the situation.
WATCH: Will the MK party be an effective opposition?
Business Day TV spoke to Hajra Omarjee, political editor at Business Day
