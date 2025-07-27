POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma takes on Ramaphosa in Constitutional Court
President to defend lawfulness of placing police minister on leave instead of firing him
27 July 2025 - 18:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to defend the legality of placing police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave instead of firing him, and the appointment of acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, in the Constitutional Court this week.
The case, initiated by former president Jacob Zuma and the MK Party, on an urgent basis, is due to be heard on Wednesday. ..
