DA ends boycott of budget support after Nkabane firing
Appropriations Bill will be considered by parliamentarians on Wednesday
22 July 2025 - 11:51
UPDATED 22 July 2025 - 19:04
The DA has ended its withdrawal of support of the Appropriations Bill after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane.
The DA, a partner in the government of national unity (GNU), has previously vowed to withhold support for the budget allocations of the higher education and human settlements ministries, citing corruption allegations linked to the respective political heads...
