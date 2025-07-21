Malema chides ‘sell-out’ Zuma’s Morocco visit

EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed support for Western Sahara's fight for independence. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma for his recent visit to Morocco, calling him a “sell-out”.
Zuma met Moroccan officials and expressed his support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, contradicting the ANC’s historical stance on the matter.
“That was a complete sell-out position,” Malema said. “Now there’s a manoeuvre: they are no longer emphasising their party position on Morocco.”
“They are saying, a former head of state can visit any country and have interactions with those people. No-one is questioning that; we are questioning his position and that of his party in relation to Morocco.”
Malema was speaking on the sidelines of his appearance in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.
The court heard closing remarks on the matter where Malema and his co-accused are charged with discharging a firearm in public during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebration in 2018.
He expressed support for Western Sahara's fight for independence: “We are clear — we are for the people of Western Sahara and we must make sure they realise their freedom in their lifetime.”
The conflict between Morocco and Western Sahara stems from Morocco’s claim of sovereignty over the disputed territory. Zuma’s visit sparked controversy with the ANC condemning his actions as “reckless and provocative”.
“It is shameful that a former leader of a liberation movement is betraying our historical mission and showing his true colours as he stands in opposition to the aim of contributing to the creation of a better Africa and world that is more humane, just, equitable, democratic and free,” ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.
The ANC also criticised the use of the South African flag during the meeting and urged the department of international relations and co-operation to issue a formal diplomatic protest and to demand an immediate explanation.
“It is a dangerous attempt to delegitimise our constitutional order and discredit the authority of a democratically elected government.”
“The inclusion of our national symbols in partisan activities hosted by foreign powers is not only misleading but also part of a broader agenda of foreign interference.”
However, MK head of the presidency Magasela Mzobe said the party does not owe the ANC an explanation.
“MK party is not a subcommittee of the ANC. The sooner you comprehend that, the better,” Mzobe said on X.
“President Zuma and the MK party officials will soon take members and supporters into confidence about this historic visit to Morocco. We don’t owe the ANC or DA or any organisation answers. The ANC doesn’t speak on behalf of SA on international matters.”
