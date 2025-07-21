DA must shed ‘white party’ image to win nationally, says analyst
Prince Mashele predicts growing DA influence in metros as ANC weakens, but warns serious transformation needed to attract black leaders
21 July 2025 - 05:00
If the DA — “a party for white South Africans”— did not change it would not win a national election, political analyst Prince Mashele said at Old Mutual’s midyear economic outlook function.
Mashele said in response to a question about whether the DA would ever win a national election that race was an important issue in SA politics...
