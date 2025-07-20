POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: National dialogue plans gain momentum
Appropriations Bill in the balance this week as key votes set to be rejected
20 July 2025 - 18:16
Final preparations are expected to begin for the national dialogue in August that is meant to chart a way forward for tackling SA’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges.
The inaugural meeting of the dialogue’s eminent persons group was held at the Union Buildings on Friday, and Tinyiko Maluleke and Roelf Meyer, who were designated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to co-ordinate the efforts, are expected to begin the final preparations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.