ANC postpones NEC meeting and turns focus on Western Cape
This follows the appearance of police minister Senzo Mchunu and higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane before the party’s integrity committee
15 July 2025 - 11:19
UPDATED 15 July 2025 - 17:10
The ANC has postponed its national executive committee (NEC) meeting, initially scheduled for this weekend, according to a resolution by the party’s national working committee (NWC) on Monday.
Instead, senior ANC leaders will travel to the Western Cape — the province in which the party recorded one of its weakest electoral performances in the recent national polls — as part of a broader effort to regain political ground in opposition strongholds...
