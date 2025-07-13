POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC executive to discuss future of GNU
National executive committee also expected to discuss corruption claims against cabinet ministers
13 July 2025 - 16:16
The ANC will convene its national executive committee (NEC) this weekend to discuss a series of politically sensitive issues, including the future of the government of national unity (GNU).
Also on the agenda will be preparations for the party’s upcoming national general council and its position on whether the SA Communist Party (SACP) should be permitted to contest elections independently...
