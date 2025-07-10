ANC membership decline deepens as middle class retreats
Total membership dropped by nearly 200,000 between August 2022 and October 2024
10 July 2025 - 15:37
UPDATED 10 July 2025 - 23:29
The ANC has suffered a substantial decline in membership across all provinces, raising fresh concerns over the party’s internal cohesion and strengths as it prepares for pivotal local government elections in 2026.
Newly disclosed figures show that total ANC membership in good standing fell from 691,381 in August 2022 to 494,146 by October 2024. This is a loss of nearly 200,000 members, or 29%...
