‘Municipal failures are your problem,’ MK MP Reddy tells Majodina
When municipalities fail because of cadre deployment, corruption and underfunding, minister should intervene, Reddy says
09 July 2025 - 21:05
Water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina cannot wash her hands “like Pontius Pilate” and claim that communities who are without water are not her job and her problem, MK party MP Visvin Reddy told MPs on Wednesday.
Reddy, who once served on the Umgeni Water board in KwaZulu-Natal, spoke during a mini-plenary of the National Assembly after Majodina delivered her budget vote speech...
