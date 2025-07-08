US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
SA’s government is pushing for a formal response from the US to its trade proposal and has requested a 90-day extension to negotiate a new deal. Officials say they are urgently seeking talks with US counterparts to understand US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 30% tariffs on SA exports, especially as no feedback has been received on the trade deal presented to the Oval Office in May. Business Day TV spoke to Harry Scherzer, actuary and CEO of Future Forex, for more insight.
WATCH: SA seeks more clarity on new US tariff position
Business Day TV speaks with Harry Scherzer, actuary and CEO of Future Forex
