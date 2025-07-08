Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA seeks more clarity on new US tariff position

Business Day TV speaks with Harry Scherzer, actuary and CEO of Future Forex

08 July 2025 - 20:06
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER

SA’s government is pushing for a formal response from the US to its trade proposal and has requested a 90-day extension to negotiate a new deal. Officials say they are urgently seeking talks with US counterparts to understand US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 30% tariffs on SA exports, especially as no feedback has been received on the trade deal presented to the Oval Office in May. Business Day TV spoke to Harry Scherzer, actuary and CEO of Future Forex, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
OBITUARY: How David ‘the Cat’ Mabuza reshaped, ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Motsoaledi to receive ...
Politics
3.
WATCH: SA crime stats cooler but heat turned up ...
Politics
4.
Former deputy president David ‘the Cat’ Mabuza ...
Politics
5.
Ronald Lamola cautions parties against ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.