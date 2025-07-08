Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW
Crime stats have improved but this has been overshadowed by explosive claims by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, accusing the pair of aiding and abetting criminal activity in the country. Business Day TV took a closer look at this with Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee.
WATCH: SA crime stats cooler but heat turned up on Mchunu with corruption claims
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
