WATCH: SA crime stats cooler but heat turned up on Mchunu with corruption claims

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee

08 July 2025 - 15:58
by Business Day TV
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW

Crime stats have improved but this has been overshadowed by explosive claims by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, accusing the pair of aiding and abetting criminal activity in the country. Business Day TV took a closer look at this with Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee.

