OBITUARY: How David ‘the Cat’ Mabuza reshaped, and continues to reshape, ANC politics
Pragmatism drove the former deputy president to turn the tables on Dlamini Zuma and back Ramaphosa
07 July 2025 - 05:00
Late former deputy president David Mabuza’s profound political legacy is set to continue to shape SA politics long after his death.
The tangible evidence of his legacy remains embedded in ANC politics and is likely to shape the outcome of the 2027 elective conference — and by extension the SA presidency and government in 2029. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.