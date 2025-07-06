POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Motsoaledi to receive report on race in health industry
Former premier David Mabuza's state funeral will be held on Saturday
06 July 2025 - 18:04
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is due this week to receive a report on allegations of racial discrimination against black healthcare providers.
The report, due to be handed over in Pretoria on Monday, follows a section 59 investigation into allegations of racial discrimination by SA’s medical schemes. ..
