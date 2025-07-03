Ronald Lamola cautions parties against distortions of GNU foreign policy
Recent instances of divergent foreign policy statements by SA groups visiting the US have raised concerns
03 July 2025 - 20:09
Ronald Lamola has cautioned political parties in the government of national unity (GNU) against presenting their individual foreign policy positions as representative of the state, saying it could distort SA’s foreign policy stance.
The international relations & co-operation minister’s remarks follow recent instances of divergent foreign policy statements from coalition partners, raising concerns over the coherence and consistency of SA’s international diplomatic posture. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.