Former deputy president David ‘the Cat’ Mabuza dies
Ramaphosa and Mashatile pay tribute to former deputy president
03 July 2025 - 17:28
UPDATED 03 July 2025 - 20:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile have paid tribute to former deputy president David Mabuza who died on Thursday.
“We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape South Africa’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as deputy president,” President Ramaphosa said after Mabuza’s passing at a hospital in Gauteng. He was 64...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.