Former deputy president David Mabuza has died
Mabuza served as deputy to President Cyril Ramaphosa from 2018 until 2023
03 July 2025 - 17:28
David Mabuza, SA’s former deputy president, has died at his home following a short illness. He was 64.
Mabuza served as deputy to President Cyril Ramaphosa from 2018 until 2023, playing a pivotal role in both the ANC and government...
