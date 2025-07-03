Donald Trump wants ANC to denounce ‘Kill the Boer’, says FF Plus

FF Plus leader Corne Mulder. Picture: DEAAN VIVIER.
FF Plus leader Corné Mulder has disclosed the outcome of his party’s recent visit to the US, in which it engaged with White House officials under the theme of “an Afrikaner perspective on US-SA relations”.
Mulder said there were four specific non-negotiable conditions US President Donald Trump’s administration set out to mend ties between the countries.
Among the conditions were for the ANC to denounce the “Kill the Boer” song and prioritise the fight against farm murders. Problems with the Expropriation Act were also raised.
“I specifically asked, are you talking about the government of national unity? What are you talking about? And the response was, ‘we want the ANC as a political party to do that in public’,” Mulder said.
He said they had meetings with different segments, including people responsible for SA issues. He emphasised that the visit was not to complain to the US government but to help restore diplomatic and trade relations.
“We had a successful visit and we were very well received. It was a comprehensive visit.
Liberation chant
“We did not go to the US to complain. We were clear from the beginning that we would like to see our country prosper and be successful. We are of the view that there are certain challenges that are making that very difficult. If we want to succeed, we needed to discuss these things in a frank manner, and we did.”
SA and the US have had strained relations over misinformation about SA’s land policies. In May, a group of South African Afrikaners arrived in the US as “refugees” under an executive order signed by Trump in February.
The controversy surrounding the “Kill the Boer” chant resurfaced at the White House in May during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit at which Trump called for EFF leader Julius Malema’s arrest for chanting the song.
Ramaphosa dismissed Trump’s call, citing the equality court’s ruling that the song did not constitute hate speech.
“The slogan, ‘kill the Boer, kill the farmer,’ is a liberation chant and slogan,” Ramaphosa said. “That’s not meant to be a message that elicits or calls upon anyone to go and be killed. And that is what our court decided.
“We follow the dictates of our constitution because we are a constitutional state, and we are a country where freedom of expression is the bedrock of our constitutional arrangement,” Ramaphosa told Trump.
Donald Trump wants ANC to denounce ‘Kill the Boer’, says FF Plus
The party visited the US recently with the intention of engaging in terms of ‘an Afrikaner perspective on US-SA relations’
FF Plus leader Corné Mulder has disclosed the outcome of his party’s recent visit to the US, in which it engaged with White House officials under the theme of “an Afrikaner perspective on US-SA relations”.
Mulder said there were four specific non-negotiable conditions US President Donald Trump’s administration set out to mend ties between the countries.
Among the conditions were for the ANC to denounce the “Kill the Boer” song and prioritise the fight against farm murders. Problems with the Expropriation Act were also raised.
“I specifically asked, are you talking about the government of national unity? What are you talking about? And the response was, ‘we want the ANC as a political party to do that in public’,” Mulder said.
He said they had meetings with different segments, including people responsible for SA issues. He emphasised that the visit was not to complain to the US government but to help restore diplomatic and trade relations.
“We had a successful visit and we were very well received. It was a comprehensive visit.
Liberation chant
“We did not go to the US to complain. We were clear from the beginning that we would like to see our country prosper and be successful. We are of the view that there are certain challenges that are making that very difficult. If we want to succeed, we needed to discuss these things in a frank manner, and we did.”
SA and the US have had strained relations over misinformation about SA’s land policies. In May, a group of South African Afrikaners arrived in the US as “refugees” under an executive order signed by Trump in February.
The controversy surrounding the “Kill the Boer” chant resurfaced at the White House in May during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit at which Trump called for EFF leader Julius Malema’s arrest for chanting the song.
Ramaphosa dismissed Trump’s call, citing the equality court’s ruling that the song did not constitute hate speech.
“The slogan, ‘kill the Boer, kill the farmer,’ is a liberation chant and slogan,” Ramaphosa said. “That’s not meant to be a message that elicits or calls upon anyone to go and be killed. And that is what our court decided.
“We follow the dictates of our constitution because we are a constitutional state, and we are a country where freedom of expression is the bedrock of our constitutional arrangement,” Ramaphosa told Trump.
TimesLIVE
JUN KAJEE: ‘Kill the Boer’, but don’t say the K-word — the double standard in SA’s hate speech laws
MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa’s take on BEE is ‘off nominal’ at best, wrong at worst
Former president Thabo Mbeki defends ‘kill the Boer’ song as a mere ‘chant’
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa commendably calm but Trump meeting a wake-up call
NEWS ANALYSIS: A basic lesson from the Oval Office: attracting FDI starts at home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA may need to revise US trade plan
MICHAEL AVERY: Expropriation is happening in SA
Ramaphosa axes DA deputy minister of trade Andrew Whitfield
G20 sherpa meetings begin without the US
EDITORIAL: SA should take steps to avoid the walk of shame
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.