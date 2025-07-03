Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds. Picture: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES
Margaret Arnolds of the African Independent Congress has been elected as the new Johannesburg council speaker.
She replaces ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu, who was ousted last week in a no-confidence motion tabled by the Al Jama-ah party.
Arnolds secured the post with the backing of the governing coalition led by the ANC, EFF, IFP, PA and smaller parties.
This following her short stint as the city’s finance MMC.
She returns to the position after vacating it in August last year to accommodate ActionSA, who had previously clinched a power-sharing deal that would see them overseeing the legislature and oversight in council, leaving governing to the other partners.
Despite the rocky relationship in Johannesburg, the coalition partners have agreed the conflict will not spill over to other municipalities such as Tshwane, where ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya leads as mayor.
The DA nominated Alex Christians for speaker, while the United Independent Movement proposed Arnolds for the post. The African Transformation Movement nominated the UDM’s Yongama Zigebe.
Arnolds received 137 votes, while Christians came in second with 68 nods and Zigebe received five votes.
This leaves a vacancy in her erstwhile position of finance MMC. Insiders say this might indicate a possible reshuffle of the mayoral committee.
She was sworn in shortly after the announcement of results.
Coalition backing sees Margaret Arnolds elected Joburg council speaker
ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu replaced after being ousted last week in a no-confidence motion
Margaret Arnolds of the African Independent Congress has been elected as the new Johannesburg council speaker.
She replaces ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu, who was ousted last week in a no-confidence motion tabled by the Al Jama-ah party.
Arnolds secured the post with the backing of the governing coalition led by the ANC, EFF, IFP, PA and smaller parties.
This following her short stint as the city’s finance MMC.
She returns to the position after vacating it in August last year to accommodate ActionSA, who had previously clinched a power-sharing deal that would see them overseeing the legislature and oversight in council, leaving governing to the other partners.
Despite the rocky relationship in Johannesburg, the coalition partners have agreed the conflict will not spill over to other municipalities such as Tshwane, where ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya leads as mayor.
The DA nominated Alex Christians for speaker, while the United Independent Movement proposed Arnolds for the post. The African Transformation Movement nominated the UDM’s Yongama Zigebe.
Arnolds received 137 votes, while Christians came in second with 68 nods and Zigebe received five votes.
This leaves a vacancy in her erstwhile position of finance MMC. Insiders say this might indicate a possible reshuffle of the mayoral committee.
She was sworn in shortly after the announcement of results.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng seconds acting city manager for Johannesburg
Tshwane’s R600m cleansing levy takes effect amid court case
Rapid migration outpacing Gauteng municipal service delivery
Gauteng DA weighs up mayoral candidates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Joburg mayor Dada Morero survives no-confidence motion
ActionSA to abstain in no-confidence vote against Dada Morero
MK party ‘ready and able to fix Joburg’
Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s ‘Bomb Squad’ is ploy to help ANC cadres, DA says
Gauteng DA weighs up mayoral candidates
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.