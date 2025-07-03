Politics

Coalition backing sees Margaret Arnolds elected Joburg council speaker

ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu replaced after being ousted last week in a no-confidence motion

03 July 2025 - 20:32
by Sisanda Mbolekwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds. Picture: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES
Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds. Picture: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES

Margaret Arnolds of the African Independent Congress has been elected as the new Johannesburg council speaker.

She replaces ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu, who was ousted last week in a no-confidence motion tabled by the Al Jama-ah party.

Arnolds secured the post with the backing of the governing coalition led by the ANC, EFF, IFP, PA and smaller parties.

This following her short stint as the city’s finance MMC.

She returns to the position after vacating it in August last year to accommodate ActionSA, who had previously clinched a power-sharing deal that would see them overseeing the legislature and oversight in council, leaving governing to the other partners.

Despite the rocky relationship in Johannesburg, the coalition partners have agreed the conflict will not spill over to other municipalities such as Tshwane, where ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya leads as mayor.

The DA nominated Alex Christians for speaker, while the United Independent Movement proposed Arnolds for the post. The African Transformation Movement nominated the UDM’s Yongama Zigebe.

Arnolds received 137 votes, while Christians came in second with 68 nods and Zigebe received five votes.

This leaves a vacancy in her erstwhile position of finance MMC. Insiders say this might indicate a possible reshuffle of the mayoral committee.

She was sworn in shortly after the announcement of results.

TimesLIVE 

Gauteng seconds acting city manager for Johannesburg

Kiba Kenana’s appointment follows the council’s resolution on June 18 asking Jacob Mamabolo to second a person to act in the vacant position
National
3 days ago

Tshwane’s R600m cleansing levy takes effect amid court case

AfriForum’s court application against the levy will not be heard before the implementation date
National
4 days ago

Rapid migration outpacing Gauteng municipal service delivery

Municipal Economic Review and Outlook report will be used for evidence-based planning and policymaking, says MEC
National
1 week ago

Gauteng DA weighs up mayoral candidates

Federal council chair Helen Zille has indicated she is considering running for Joburg mayor
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Former deputy president David ‘the Cat’ Mabuza ...
Politics
2.
DA and other parties reject Simelane and Nkabane ...
Politics
3.
Ronald Lamola cautions parties against ...
Politics
4.
Donald Trump wants ANC to denounce ‘Kill the ...
Politics
5.
DA is now ‘in a deeper trap’, says ANC’s Fikile ...
Politics

Related Articles

Joburg mayor Dada Morero survives no-confidence motion

National

ActionSA to abstain in no-confidence vote against Dada Morero

National

MK party ‘ready and able to fix Joburg’

National

Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s ‘Bomb Squad’ is ploy to help ANC cadres, DA says

National

Gauteng DA weighs up mayoral candidates

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.