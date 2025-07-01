WATCH: Assessing the stability of the GNU

The government of national unity (GNU) is on the rocks yet again. The formation’s second-biggest partner, the DA, has decided to boycott the August National Dialogue, but not participating in the dialogue’s interministerial committee may result in DA Leaders being sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee.
