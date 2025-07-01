Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Assessing the stability of the GNU

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee

01 July 2025 - 15:57
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, June 18 2025
Wednesday, June 18 2025

The government of national unity (GNU) is on the rocks yet again. The formation’s second-biggest partner, the DA, has decided to boycott the August National Dialogue, but not participating in the dialogue’s interministerial committee may result in DA Leaders being sanctioned by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs
Politics
2.
DA is now ‘in a deeper trap’, says ANC’s Fikile ...
Politics
3.
Tension in GNU fuels investor jitters, says ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ministers to deliver their ...
Politics
5.
Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.