Politics

MK party slams arrest of Molefe and Gama as ‘politically motivated’

Arrests part of a ‘pattern of selective and politically motivated prosecution aimed at black intellectuals in the party’

01 July 2025 - 20:46
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
From left, Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court on charges of fraud and corruption relating to a Transnet locomotive acquisition deal. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The MK party has condemned the arrest of its MPs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama.

The two former Transnet executives, with two co-accused, were arrested on Monday on 18 charges, including contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and contravention of the Companies Act relating to the Transnet locomotive acquisition deal.

The case was postponed to October 6 by the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court in Johannesburg for further investigation. The four were granted bail of R50,000 each.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela described the arrests as a “pattern of selective and politically motivated prosecution aimed at black intellectuals in the party”.

“We reject the notion that these arrests are rooted in a genuine pursuit of justice,” Ndhlela said.

“Instead they are part of a broader, deeply troubling campaign that seeks to intimidate and criminalise black professionals, intellectuals and revolutionaries, particularly those associated with the MK party.”

He drew a parallel to party leader Jacob Zuma, who has been embroiled in legal battles.

“The same justice system that drags Zuma through endless court processes fails to apply the same rigour to individuals aligned with elite and politically connected circles.

“This two-tiered approach to justice is morally bankrupt and constitutionally dangerous.”

He also expressed concern about the treatment of impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, both party members, saying they have been victims of institutional hostility and public demonisation for standing up against injustices.

He said they were part of a systemic purge targeting those who challenged the status quo.

“Let it be known: the MK party will not be silenced. We will not stand idle while instruments of the state are weaponised to settle political scores, suppress dissent and erode the democratic gains of our liberation.”

TimesLIVE

Fake intel led to my removal as MK secretary-general, says Shivambu

Intelligence report claims Shivambu was ‘accumulating supernatural powers to remove people’
Politics
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Zuma likely to share blame for collapse of state capture prosecutions

Rather than chiding the NPA’s head, the focus should be on former president’s decision about the timing of commission of inquiry
Opinion
1 week ago

NPA boss Batohi stands her ground as MPs call for her head

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi pushes back, saying her agency is doing a 'fantastic job'
National
2 weeks ago
