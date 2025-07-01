Hlophe calls Sambudla-Zuma ‘disruptive, disrespectful’ in complaint to Zuma

The MK party caucus in parliament has been rocked by internal battles that this week led to the party’s deputy president, John Hlophe, writing a letter of complaint to party president Jacob Zuma.

In the letter to Zuma, Hlophe tears into Zuma's daughter Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma and party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for what he says is unruly conduct in party caucus meetings.

Hlophe tells Zuma how the duo have been disrupting caucus meetings with Ndhlela hurling insults at newly appointed chief whip Colleen Makhubele and is unwilling to accept that he has been removed from the party’s whippery in parliament. Sambudla-Zuma is accused of causing “chaos” in the meetings.

The letter to Zuma follows calls for Makhubele to step down as the chief whip of the MK Party just barely a month into the job, citing poor leadership qualities.

In his letter to Zuma, Hlophe suggests that Ndhlela has been deliberately undermining the authority of Makhubele.

According to Hlophe, Ndhlela has insulted Makhubele, claiming that required “political education” over her decision to remove him the whippery team.

“Commander Ndhlela has consistently insulted the chief whip, in some instance labelling her a 'political novice and newcomer' to the political landscape,” wrote Hlophe in a letter dated June 26. “This tirade was not only disrespectful but also a direct attack on the authority of the chief whip and the party leader, as the removal letter bore my signature as party leader ... His actions reflect a deliberate attempt to usurp the authority of the chief whip and disrupt the unity of the caucus.”

During the same whippery team meeting last week, Sambudla-Zuma allegedly interrupted the sitting “creating unnecessary chaos and disregarding repeated cautions to wait her turn”.

Hlophe said he intervened and took over the meeting upon realising the disregard for Makhubele’s authority. Despite his attempts, Hlophe said this did not seem to deter Sambudla-Zuma who continued to interrupt him “repeatedly, displaying unruly behaviour that required reprimanding”.

“She noisily rose from her seat, grabbed her belongings, and exclaimed, ‘Are we not done?’ before sitting down when she realised no-one had followed her,” said Hlophe.

Hlophe said in the letter to Zuma that the duo’s actions were in contravention of the party’s constitution and disciplinary code of conduct.

“These challenges require immediate intervention to restore unity, efficiency and adherence to the revolutionary ethos of the MK Party. I trust that you will provide guidance and support in addressing these matters and ensuring accountability at all levels of the organisation,” said Hlophe.

“I remain committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to advance the MK Party’s transformative agenda. Please do not hesitate to contact me should you require further details or wish to discuss these issues in greater depth.”

Ndhlela told TimesLIVE that he had only seen this letter circulating on social media. He said when he confronted Hlophe about it “he said his signature has been abused”.

The drama unfolding in the party comes on the backdrop of musical chairs over positions that have become synonymous with the party since its establishment in December 2023.

The MK party has had six secretary generals; most recently Floyd Shivambu was removed from the position.

In parliament, Mzwanele Manyi, who is said to be a close Zuma confidant, was unceremoniously removed as the party’s chief whip in parliament and replaced with Makhubele.

Barely a month into the job, there are fresh calls for Makhubele also to vacate that position.

The letter purporting to be from the MK party caucus accuses Makhubele of being a “threat to the unity, efficiency and credibility of our caucus”.

It accuses Makhubele of deploying an “autocratic and exclusionary” style of leadership and taking decisions without consultations.

“Makhubele’s conduct has alienated members, eroded trust and compromised the integrity of our caucus,” the letter reads, calling for her immediate removal as chief whip.

When asked for comment, Ndhlela said: “I saw it for the first time when I received it from a journalist, unfortunately I can’t comment on caucus matters.”

