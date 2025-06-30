Tension in GNU fuels investor jitters, says BLSA’s Busi Mavuso
Threats of a walkout by coalition partners and boycott of the National Dialogue ‘creating instability’
30 June 2025 - 14:56
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso said rising tensions in the Government of National Unity (GNU), including threats by political parties to walk out, are fuelling uncertainty that risks undermining investor confidence.
“The recent tensions have been particularly concerning, with threats of walkouts and the decision to boycott the National Dialogue creating exactly the kind of instability that makes investors nervous,” Mavuso said, adding the tensions could stall economic reform. ..
