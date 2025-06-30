John Steenhuisen in the president’s crosshairs
DA leader and agriculture minister faces sanction should he refuse to participate in the national dialogue’s interministerial committee
30 June 2025 - 05:00
The DA’s decision to withdraw from the national dialogue has placed party leader John Steenhuisen in the crosshairs of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who may consider sanctioning the agriculture minister should he refuse to participate in the dialogue’s interministerial committee (IMC).
Steenhuisen is the DA’s sole representative on the 12-member committee that is driving the dialogue, which is chaired by deputy president Paul Mashatile...
