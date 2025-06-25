Politics

Ramaphosa pledges to cut cost of national dialogue

Comments follow a public backlash over the R700m price tag

25 June 2025 - 21:30
by Lizeka Tandwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY SHIVAMBU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY SHIVAMBU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Parliament the government will drive down the cost of the national dialogue, after a public backlash over the estimated R700m price tag.

Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces during a question-and-answer session on Wednesday that people had fixated on the cost of the dialogue.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa announced the national dialogue would be convened in August with eminent people from different groups expected to lead discussions. The dialogue was agreed upon after the elections which saw the ANC losing its majority and forming a government of national unity with various parties including the DA.

After the announcement of the date for the national dialogue, it emerged that the engagement would cost the country R700m. This led to some parties including the EFF taking issue with the government’s decision to convene the dialogue.

EFF leader Julius Malema has rejected the cost as “grotesque and wasteful” and the national dialogue had no bearing on the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Government mulls BBBEE review to align it with transformation objectives

In defending the BBBEE policy, President Ramaphosa says the country is far from transformed
Politics
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa said the cost was an estimate. “We are going to make sure that it is driven down. It is just an estimate. We are going to make sure that we spend as little as possible, but at the same time, have as much consultation as possible so that the process itself must be enriched, while we don’t impoverish the people of SA through spending too much money on that whole process.

“So what has been put out as the budgeted amount is going to be looked at, and I have said to my colleagues that costs that have been put out must be driven down,” he said.

He said the country had in the past forged social compacts and moved the country forward. He said the country was experiencing huge problems, arguing that some of the problems were no different from what other countries were experiencing, including unemployment, inequality and poverty.

“And through that type of discussion will evolve a clearer vision, a vision that will be owned by all South Africans, that will also help to guide what we do. It will also address the stark realities of our current situation, as well as the constraints that we face and the lack of growth in our economy.”

He said he was looking forward to the dialogue coming up with clever ideas and innovative proposals on what needs to be done.

He said the government had embarked on structural reforms to ensure it makes the country investable, where those with money could invest with confidence, adding that the dialogue would serve the purpose of bringing South Africans together.

TimesLIVE

Government mulls BBBEE review to align it with transformation objectives

In defending the BBBEE policy, President Ramaphosa says the country is far from transformed
Politics
23 hours ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa says no rule-bending for Musk’s Starlink

President dismisses EFF concerns about politically connected individuals benefiting from deal with Musk's company
National
1 day ago

G20 sherpa meetings begin without the US

This is despite an undertaking by US President Donald Trump that the US would participate in G20 events
National
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Little chance of a social compact during Ramaphosa’s presidency

Seven years after president first talked about need for social compact, there is still no plan
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC taking blows in SA by-elections
Politics
2.
Government mulls BBBEE review to align it with ...
Politics
3.
Ramaphosa pledges to cut cost of national dialogue
Politics
4.
Helen Zille willing to step back from federal ...
Politics
5.
Fake intel led to my removal as MK ...
Politics

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming national dialogue challenged in court

National

DUMA GQUBULE: Little chance of a social compact during Ramaphosa’s presidency

Opinion / Columnists

Funding gap for R700m national dialogue

Politics

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa sits on his hands as a bleak future beckons

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: The odds stacked against the national dialogue

Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Another expensive talkshop will not build our nation

Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: Expanded job options needed to resolve crisis

Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA needs to look more deeply into its view of the ...

Opinion / Columnists

SHAWN HAGEDORN: New national dialogue needed over joblessness

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.