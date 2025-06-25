Government mulls BBBEE review to align it with transformation objectives
In defending the BBBEE policy, President Ramaphosa says the country is far from transformed
25 June 2025 - 19:37
The government is considering a review of BBBEE to align it with its priorities of enabling industrialisation, inclusive growth, localisation and the facilitation of access to finance for emerging enterprises, president Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday.
Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.