A combination picture shows satellite images of the Fordow underground complex, before and after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 20, left, and June 22. Picture: REUTERS/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
The US has inserted itself into the Israel-Iran war. Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg about where could things could go from here.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: US enters Israel-Iran war
Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg
The US has inserted itself into the Israel-Iran war. Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg about where could things could go from here.
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen Khamenei
World on edge after Iran bombing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen ...
World on edge after Iran bombing
Global carriers bypass Middle East but US airlines at greater risk
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.