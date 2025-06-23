Politics

WATCH: US enters Israel-Iran war

Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg

23 June 2025 - 14:37
A combination picture shows satellite images of the Fordow underground complex, before and after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 20, left, and June 22. Picture: REUTERS/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
The US has inserted itself into the Israel-Iran war. Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg about where could things could go from here.

SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran

Ramaphosa notes the US’s involvement in the Israel-Iran war with ‘a great deal of anxiety’
National
22 hours ago

Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen Khamenei

People of Iran ‘consolidating around the spiritual leadership — even those who did not sympathise with it’
World
1 day ago

World on edge after Iran bombing

US and Israel differ on war aims, regime change not US goal
World
20 hours ago
Related Articles

SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran

National

Russian official: Trump has started a new war on Iran that will strengthen ...

World / Europe

World on edge after Iran bombing

World

Global carriers bypass Middle East but US airlines at greater risk

World / Americas

