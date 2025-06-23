NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC taking blows in SA by-elections
If the party does not recover its support, it stands to be the biggest loser in the next local government polls
23 June 2025 - 05:00
The ANC has been the biggest loser in by-elections since the 2021 local government polls.
While most of about 350 wards contested since then have been retained by the incumbent party — usually the ANC, DA or IFP — the ANC is about 40 wards lighter since the 2021 municipal poll. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.