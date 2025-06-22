POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Joburg mayor Morero faces no-confidence vote
The motion brought by the DA against the city’s leadership will be debated on Wednesday and Thursday
22 June 2025 - 16:39
UPDATED 22 June 2025 - 19:11
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, speaker Nobuhle Mthembu and chief whip Sithembiso Zungu will all face a no-confidence motion this week.
The no-confidence motion against the city’s leadership was brought by the DA and will be debated on Wednesday and Thursday during a council sitting. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.