Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Reflecting on the GNU’s first year

Business Day TV spoke to Adrian Saville from the Gordon Institute of Business Science

20 June 2025 - 15:29
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ministers in the GNU are pictured in this file photo. The GNU marriage has not been without problems but it survives, at least for now, says the writer. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
Ministers in the GNU are pictured in this file photo. The GNU marriage has not been without problems but it survives, at least for now, says the writer. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

This month marks a year since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU). Business Day TV sat down with Adrian Saville from the Gordon Institute of Business Science to reflect on what the GNU has achieved during this period, and what is needed from the grouping.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fake intel led to my removal as MK ...
Politics
2.
Helen Zille willing to step back from federal ...
Politics
3.
Parties turn up the heat on government to amend ...
Politics
4.
MK backs Morocco’s Western Sahara claim and ...
Politics
5.
Funding gap for R700m national dialogue
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.