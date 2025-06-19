Fake intel led to my removal as MK secretary-general, says Shivambu
Intelligence report claims Shivambu was ‘accumulating supernatural powers to remove people’
19 June 2025 - 14:27
UPDATED 19 June 2025 - 18:05
Floyd Shivambu has accused individuals close to former president Jacob Zuma of siphoning off R7m from the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, alleging the funds were looted within a matter of months after the party’s formation.
Shivambu, a founding member of the EFF and a former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) spokesperson, also alleged on Thursday that he was ousted from his position as MK party secretary-general based on an intelligence report engineered to damage his credibility. ..
