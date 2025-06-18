Parties turn up the heat on government to amend political funding limits
The ANC has previously proposed increasing the disclosure threshold from R100,000 to R250,000 and the annual donation cap from R15m to R50m
18 June 2025 - 15:31
The government faces increased pressure from political parties to amend the legislation governing the private donations for political parties, a development which could shape the funding landscape for parties ahead of the 2026 local government elections.
According to a 2025 research report by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), most political parties which participated in the survey are in favour of loosening restrictions. ..
