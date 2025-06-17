Helen Zille willing to step back from federal executive to be Joburg mayor
DA federal council chair Helen Zille has officially thrown her hat in the ring to lead Gauteng’s economic hub
17 June 2025 - 13:04
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says she will recuse herself from the party’s internal panel tasked with selecting candidates for the Johannesburg mayor following her decision to enter the race herself.
As the party’s chair, Zille sits on the federal executive, one of the internal party structures that is part of the selection panel for the mayoral candidates. Other representatives who sit on the selection panels include leaders from provincial and regional party structures and an ombud to resolve disputes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.