Funding gap for R700m national dialogue
No money has been earmarked for President Cyril Ramaphosa's initiative that is expected to launch in August
17 June 2025 - 05:00
The government is yet to ring-fence the funds required for the coming national dialogue, despite the Treasury having earlier identified the initiative as one of six emerging fiscal pressures for the current financial year.
The dialogue, an initiative by President Cyril Ramaphosa aimed at forging a new social compact, is expected to cost about R700m, according to the preparatory committee. ..
