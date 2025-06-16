POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa in Canada for Group of Seven outreach session
G7 agenda resonates with SA’s national interests and priorities for the G20 summit in November, says presidency
16 June 2025 - 15:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Canada to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit Outreach Session, scheduled to take place on the margins of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on Tuesday.
The G7 consists of the largest advanced economies including France, Germany, the UK and the US. The EU also participates in summits, though not as a member...
