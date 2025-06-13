Politics

WATCH: Mantashe deletes BEE proposal for prospecting rights from draft bill

Business Day TV speaks to Ernst Müller, director at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

13 June 2025 - 15:40
by Business Day TV
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

SA’s draft Mineral Resources Development Bill has been adjusted. Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has backtracked on empowerment requirements on prospecting rights, after pushback from the industry and experts.

Business Day TV discussed this development with Ernst Müller, director at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer.

