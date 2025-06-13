Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
SA’s draft Mineral Resources Development Bill has been adjusted. Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has backtracked on empowerment requirements on prospecting rights, after pushback from the industry and experts.
Business Day TV discussed this development with Ernst Müller, director at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer.
WATCH: Mantashe deletes BEE proposal for prospecting rights from draft bill
